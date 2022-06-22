EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend.

The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have a suspect in custody.

Evan Daniel Wasko, 18, of Scranton has been charged with the homicide of 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, PSP said.

State Troopers also announced, that Liam Patrick O’Malley, 18, has been charged in connection with the homicide of Roberson. O’Malley’s charges include terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and a firearms violation.

PSP says they learned that Roberson was at an underage drinking party when he was met by 4 people in front of the residence in a white Chrysler 300. Video surveillance and cellphone records placed all individuals involved in the white sedan at the location where Roberson was shot.

Video surveillance shows the car following Roberson and neither the car nor Roberson ever returned.

“The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a large-scale investigation in a short period of time leaving no stone unturned to solve this murder,” said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Troopers say that based on witness interviews Wasko was identified as the shooter.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene asked both men why they did it, Evan Wasko responded, it was an accident.”

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.