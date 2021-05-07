Two arrested in drug bust connected to nail salon in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A two-month long investigation has revealed a drug trafficking ring at a local nail salon, police say.







According to a police affidavit, officials began looking into Tung Khac Du, who owns Nails 1st in South Abington Township, back in March. His girlfriend, Nhan Thanh Tran who lived with Du in Waverly and worked at the business was also on their radar.

Investigators say they were able to purchase controlled substances from Du on multiple occasions. They say he distributed ecstasy, prescription medication and other narcotics while operating from his home and business. Du allegedly owned several vehicles that he used in the distribution.

Search warrants obtained by officials were executed on Nails 1st, Du’s residence, a 2020 Lincoln Navigator and a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Officials say the search yielded over $100,000 in cash, just under 60 grams of suspected cocaine, 76 tablets of suspected ecstasy, over 2,000 tablets of suspected Adderall, 100s of packages of mushrooms, a .22 caliber rifle and a variety of drug paraphernalia. Investigators say they seized several pounds of suspected marijuana, among other items. Drugs tested in the field were positive, police say.

Tran and Du were both arrested in the investigation. They face a number of drug-related charges including possession with intent to deliver.