Two area hospitals issue statements about vaccine uncertainty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two area hospitals have issued statements discussing the uncertainly of COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Union County says they are suspending COVID-19 vaccine registration due to the uncertainty of supply. The suspension went into effect noon on Friday.

“The Vaccine Team has been working diligently to answer as many calls and schedule as many qualifying individuals as possible. To date appointments have been scheduled through the end of March,” a statement from the hospital read, in part.

A waitlist is also available which will be used when vaccine registration resumes. That is available online or by calling the hotline (570-522-4530, option 1). The hotline is also available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions about the vaccine and appointments.

At Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, employees say they have been bombarded with calls about the vaccine.

“So many people want the COVID-19 vaccine—we hear you! – but we don’t have any available vaccine supplies or open clinics right now,” wrote Frederick Jackson, executive director of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

The hospital is now asking that the public does not call the hospital to ask about the vaccine as phone lines remain open to serve other crucial functions.

“Our staff needs to have the phone lines open both in the hospital and in our affiliated clinics to communicate with other medical professionals for consultations and to get test results inside our Lab, Radiology or elsewhere,” said Public Relations Manager Lisa Champeau.

An online platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration is available. For those without access, the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging may be able to help.

Jackson says the hospital’s website is also being flooded. It received 3,500 views on Monday of this week, 18,000 on Wednesday, and more than 10,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

“At the heart of this is that we just don’t know when we’re getting more vaccine and how much,” said Jackson. “If we could schedule appointments with that knowledge we would be in much better shape.”

Pennsylvania remains in the first phase of their vaccination plan.