Trump to visit Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – President Donald Trump is expected to land at the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport on Monday to give a speech to his supporters ahead of Tuesdays election.

Eyewitness News is at the airport where we spoke with some supporters, some of who say they have been there since 5 P.M. on Sunday.

The president is scheduled to speak at 2 P.M. at the airport.

Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story as the day progresses, tune into later editions of Eyewitness News for more.

