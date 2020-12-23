Truckstop destroyed after fire in Northumberland County

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A truck stop was destroyed after an overnight fire in Northumberland County.

The call came in around 11 pm at Bressler’s Truck Plaza on the 3500 block of Broadway Road.

Crews on scene say the fire took about 3 hours to get under control.

Two firefighters were injured from debris from the fire, they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Eyewitness News is told the injuries are minimal.

A state fire marshal is investigating the fire, but officals on scene say the fire does not look suspicious.