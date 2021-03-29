Truck stuck under Scranton bridge blocks traffic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A truck stuck under a bridge in Scranton blocked traffic Monday morning.
North Main Avenue was closed down in the area of Euclid Avenue near the Scranton Expressway. Crews unloaded the contents of the truck before it could be towed away.
The truck was stuck for over an hour.
