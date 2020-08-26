Truck carrying wide load to slow traffic in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A trailer carrying a wide load will slow traffic Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

A transformer for a PPL substation was brought to our area on four different rail road lines on a specially designed flat car. The transformer weights about 237,000 pounds, is over 15 ft tall, 11.5 feet wide and nearly 30 feet long.

The transformer was finally brought to Dickson City where it began the final leg of its journey on a flatbed trailer. It will drive past the Viewmont Mall, make its way up Business Route 6 before reaching its destination of the PPL substation in Scott Township.

Motor carrier enforcement will be in the area while the wide load is passing through.

The travel time is estimated to be about five hours.