Triple stabbing in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Luzerne County make an arrest in a stabbing that injured three people.

It happened at a home on Barr Lane in Hanover Township around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men and one woman were injured. All three were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say the male suspect is being detained on a mental health commitment.

Officers are currently investigating what led up to the stabbing. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

