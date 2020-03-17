Trials suspended in Luzerne County

Coronavirus Response

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough has suspended all jury trials until after April 14th in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Protection from abuse and juvenile hearings will continue but only those involved in the case are allowed into the court. Family and friends will not be permitted.

People coming into the courthouse will be screened and asked whether they are feeling ill or if they have traveled out of the country. They may not be allowed to enter the courthouse based on their responses.

