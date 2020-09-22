Transco fined for creating danger of pollution to waters in the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collected over $736,000 from Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (Transco) for construction that could have harmed the commonwealth’s water supply.

The construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline extended through Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

After the county conservation districts reviewed the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline’s construction, Transco received violations including failure to maintain erosion and sedimentation, unintended transfer of drilling fluids and sediment discharge into waters.

“Impacts from construction activities that harm or have the potential to harm waters of the Commonwealth are unacceptable, and we will continue hold operators accountable,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement.

To see a list of all the civil penalties, Click Here.