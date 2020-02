JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway train excursions are back.

The trains were halted in November due to a dispute over an amusement tax.

Today, 70-minute-long train rides were given at Winterfest in Jim Thorpe, showcasing some train cars that go as far back as 1917.

