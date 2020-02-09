Train derailment closes road in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Units are on scene of a train derailment in Carbon County.

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM on Sunday at the North Mermon Ave train crossing in Nesquehoning. The road has been shut down.

There is no reported danger to the public at this time but officials are telling residents to avoid the area while the situation is cleaned up.

No cause has been released for the derailment.

There have been no reported injuries at this time and there is no indication on when the road will reopen.

Pictures courtesy of Nesquehoning Hose Company #1