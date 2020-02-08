Traffic stop leads to chase and crash in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A routine traffic stop led to a chase through two counties police chase and two men in the hospital with both facing charges in Luzerne County.

According to a report from police, around 2:00 AM Saturday morning, Hazleton Officers were conducting a standard traffic stop in the area of Cedar and Holly Street after they observed a pickup truck speeding. The truck ignored the cops and sped off, running traffic lights.

The truck struck an officer’s vehicle while getting onto Interstate 81 South where the pursuit continued until it attempted to get off the interstate at McAdoo/Tamaqua. There, the truck collided with a sign and ran into a ditch, flipping onto its roof.

One suspect, Isaias Garcia, was able to get out of the vehicle where he resisted arrest by police until a taser had to be used. The passenger, Omar Vargas, had to be extracted with help from McAdoo fire department.

Both suspects were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and later taken into custody.

Garcia and Vargas face charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding, DUI, and other related offenses.