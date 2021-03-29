Traffic, parking to be impacted for months due to construction project in Berwick and Salem Township

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY/SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A natural gas main replacement project will cause road closures, traffic delays, restricted parking
The project will replace 8,600 feet of main line for Berwick and portions of Salem Township, affecting 220 houses and businesses.
Streets included in construction are the following:
- East and West 9th Street, from Oak Street to Butternut Street
- East 8th Street, from Pine Street to Central Avenue
- A portion of East 7th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street
- East 6th Street, from Chestnut Street to Fowler Avenue
- Pine Street, from East 9th Street to East 7th Street
- Chestnut Street, from East 9th street to East 6th Street
- Walnut Street from East 9th Street to East 6th Street
- Butternut Street from East 9th Street to East 6th Street
- Fowler Avenue from East 5 ½ Street to East 8th Street
“UGI recognizes area residents will be inconvenienced during this project. We will work
to complete construction in a timely manner,” Tim Angstadt, Vice President of
Operations, said. “This project is part of UGI’s continuing commitment to provide safe
and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the
community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system
improvement.”
UGI says they expect the project to be completed by early August.
