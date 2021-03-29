Traffic, parking to be impacted for months due to construction project in Berwick and Salem Township

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY/SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A natural gas main replacement project will cause road closures, traffic delays, restricted parking and some detours during construction hours for numerous months starting on April 5, UGI says.

The project will replace 8,600 feet of main line for Berwick and portions of Salem Township, affecting 220 houses and businesses.

Streets included in construction are the following:

East and West 9th Street, from Oak Street to Butternut Street

East 8th Street, from Pine Street to Central Avenue

A portion of East 7th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street

East 6th Street, from Chestnut Street to Fowler Avenue

Pine Street, from East 9th Street to East 7th Street

Chestnut Street, from East 9th street to East 6th Street

Walnut Street from East 9th Street to East 6th Street

Butternut Street from East 9th Street to East 6th Street

Fowler Avenue from East 5 ½ Street to East 8th Street

“UGI recognizes area residents will be inconvenienced during this project. We will work

to complete construction in a timely manner,” Tim Angstadt, Vice President of

Operations, said. “This project is part of UGI’s continuing commitment to provide safe

and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the

community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system

improvement.”

UGI says they expect the project to be completed by early August.