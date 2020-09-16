Traffic delays expected Thursday for Biden’s visit

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Traffic delays are expected in the area of PNC Field on Thursday as Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be in the area for a town hall event.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be setting up rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and southbound in the area of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport and Moosic exits. Roads surrounding PNC Field will also be closed between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos