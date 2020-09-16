Traffic delays expected Thursday for Biden’s visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Traffic delays are expected in the area of PNC Field on Thursday as Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be in the area for a town hall event.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be setting up rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and southbound in the area of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport and Moosic exits. Roads surrounding PNC Field will also be closed between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.