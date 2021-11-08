Traffic Alert: Water main break closes portion of Keyser Avenue in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break on Keyser Avenue has forced the road closure between Sibley Avenue and Panusky Way in Old Forge.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and says the water is flowing down Panusky Way and causing the road to flood.

The road has buckled on one side of Keyser Avenue.

Neighbors near the scene say they currently do not have water.

Police are advising the public to avoid this area of Keyser Ave and say there is no estimate on when the road will reopen at this time.

As Eyewitness News learns more, we will update this post.

