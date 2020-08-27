TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-84 West closed after tractor trailer crash in construction zone

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY: Interstate 84 West is closed in Greene Township, Pike County, after a tractor trailer crashed in a construction zone. It happened around 4:45 Thursday morning. Officials tell Eyewitness News a tractor trailer hit the barriers, leaving pieces scattered on the roadway.

I-84 West is closed between Exit 26, which is the PA-390 Exit, and Exit 20, which is for PA-507.

No injuries were reported. Crews are on-scene, working to clear the debris. Drivers should look for an alternate route, as the interstate is expected to be closed for hours in that area.

