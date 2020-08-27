TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-84 West closed after tractor trailer crash in construction zone

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY: Interstate 84 West is closed in Greene Township, Pike County, after a tractor trailer crashed in a construction zone. It happened around 4:45 Thursday morning. Officials tell Eyewitness News a tractor trailer hit the barriers, leaving pieces scattered on the roadway.

I-84 West is closed between Exit 26, which is the PA-390 Exit, and Exit 20, which is for PA-507.

No injuries were reported. Crews are on-scene, working to clear the debris. Drivers should look for an alternate route, as the interstate is expected to be closed for hours in that area.

Stay with Eyewitness for any updates on this road closure.