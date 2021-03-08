Traffic Alert: Major delays on North River Street through Thursday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — North River Street in Wilkes-Barre is down to one lane between Maple and Chestnut Streets due to construction work.

UGI will be working in the area for 24 hours a day through Thursday.

Major traffic disruptions are expected and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

