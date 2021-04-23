LIVE: Tractor-trailer rollover closes I-81 on-ramp in Luzerne County

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down an onramp to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to a release from PennDOT, the Route 315 ramp in Dupont that gets onto Interstate 81 southbound is closed due to an overturned tanker tractor-trailer.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

There is currently slow traffic conditions on I-81 in that area. The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning. The estimated time of reopening is 1:00 PM.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos