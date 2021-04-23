LIVE: Tractor-trailer rollover closes I-81 on-ramp in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down an onramp to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.





According to a release from PennDOT, the Route 315 ramp in Dupont that gets onto Interstate 81 southbound is closed due to an overturned tanker tractor-trailer.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

There is currently slow traffic conditions on I-81 in that area. The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning. The estimated time of reopening is 1:00 PM.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.