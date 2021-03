ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer rollover is causing traffic on a section of road in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, the tractor-trailer rollover occurred just after 4:30 AM on the northbound lane of Interstate-81 just after exit 165-B near Ashley.

That section of road is down to one lane while crews work the scene.

The driver was reported to have been taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.