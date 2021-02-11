Tractor-trailer crash closes section of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a section of Interstate 80 for the second time in less than twelve hours in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer slid off the side of the road and down into an embankment.

There have been no reports of injuries though the section of I-80 eastbound between the Mountain Top and White Haven exits are closed while they remove the truck.

This marks the second time that section of road had to be closed down in less than twelve hours.

For updates on the latest road conditions, please visit 511pa.com .