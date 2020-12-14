EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One winter storm is moving away from us Monday night. In its wake, we’ll have a few flurries and snow showers through the night. Any additional accumulations will be less than one inch. It’ll be windy and cold with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 20s by morning. You can expect a little sun tomorrow afternoon but it will be brisk and cold. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 30s.

We’re tracking the potential of a significant winter storm in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast states for Wednesday and Thursday. While we’re confident there will be a winter storm, the exact details of development and its track are still a bit uncertain. Right now, we’ll be on the colder side of this storm and that will mean all snow for us. Snow will develop later Wednesday afternoon and evening and end Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday night. In terms of accumulations, the highest amounts are expected across eastern and southern Pennsylvania with lesser amounts across the northern part of the state. Much like every other winter storm along the coast, the track is key and any shift will have an impact on our forecast. Keep checking with Eyewitness Weather for updates.

High pressure will return for Friday and Saturday. In turn, it’ll be sunnier and seasonably cold. After lows in the teens, temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 30s.

A weaker system will bring more clouds on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Clouds will linger into Monday. Highs will be around 40. By the way, Monday is the start of winter!