Tourism spots trying to get by during pandemic

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Poconos is typically packed with tourists each year. This year has been much different due to COVID-19.

Jim Thorpe is a popular place for people to visit during every season but COVID-19 has affected how much money is coming in this year compared to years past.

Tourism is the number one industry in the Poconos. On a typical year, they see revenue come in during all four seasons in the serval counties the Poconos covers.

Each year millions of people visit the Poconos, which brings in billions of dollars. This year it has been more difficult to generate the same amount of revenue due to the restrictions with Covid-19. Hotels, water parks, and even restaurants are restricted to the number of people they can host.

Local parks and nature areas have seen a large increase in the number of visitors, and many who live in the area have decided to vacation closer to home so the local Pocono community is still getting some income.

Chris Barrett, the President, and CEO of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau said, “a lot of people would say, I’ve never been to Milford, and people from Milford would say well I’ve never been to Jim Thorpe. So we’re seeing a lot of people say rediscovering saying hey, we can stay locally. And really enjoying their time locally so yes we are seeing those trends as well.”

For those who plan to visit the Poconos for their own staycation, there is more information on what places are open and guidelines on their website, which can be viewed here.