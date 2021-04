National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day starts today and police departments across Pennsylvania are participating.

The program is meant to prevent unused prescription drugs from getting into the wrong hands. It runs from 10- a.m- 2 p.m.

You can find collection sites across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Kingston, Duryea, Pocono, and your local state police barracks.

For a location near you, head to Take Back Day. DEA.GOV