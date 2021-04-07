Time for a change? Lawmakers eye permanent daylight savings time

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lawmakers in Harrisburg are attempting to implement permanent daylight savings time in Pennsylvania and put an end to the biannual changing of time.

House Bill 335 narrowly passed through the House of Representatives on Monday. It would make daylight savings time the “uniform standard of time” in the commonwealth if approved by Congress.

The bill must pass in the state Senate before it can go to the governor’s desk.

Eyewitness News reporter Logan Westrope spoke with local residents about their time preference. Watch their reaction on later editions of Eyewitness News.