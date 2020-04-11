Throwing a (socially distant) party for a good cause



MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More and more people are utilizing zoom to stay connected while social distancing. Some people are even using it for virtual parties.



Dressed in a pink bunny suit with a beer on the side, Dave Cantwell is ready for his virtual easter party.



“Each week we do a theme. Luckily i had an easter bunny costume lying around.”

The Minersville resident started hosting nightly get togethers on zoom from his living room as a form of entertainment while social distancing…

They play games, listen to music, and just enjoy each other’s company.

But it’s not just all fun and games. They are raising money for st. Patrick’s soup kitchen in pottsville.

“Donating, while we are sitting around, hanging out talking to each other, socializing. It just seemed like the right thing todo.” Says Jen Challenger of Cressona

The friday night fundraising started last week, that’s when Kara Horning, a friend Dave met through the zoom parties, found out he paid for a zoom membership to keep the party going.

“I love talking to everybody. And i was so grateful for dave for starting it, and coming up with it. I was like no, you are not paying for this, just you so i wanted to send money right away “

They raised about 400 dollars for schuylkill women in crisis. Even those who were laid off due to the pandemic donated.

“We’re looking at it from home. We’re here we are safe but not everyone is and this is effecting so many people in so many different ways that we can’t even fathom what’s happening. ” Challenger said.

The group is hoping to continue to raise money for Schuylkill County organizations each week they are homebound during the pandemic.