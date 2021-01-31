Three-person shooting overnight in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating a three-person shooting on Saturday night.

According to police the shooting happened around 11:30 on the 200 block of South Main Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found three victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital for further treatment, however, it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

At this time it is unknown if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating with the help of the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police.



This investigation is ongoing we will continue to follow this developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.