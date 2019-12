CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police have arrested a third man in relation to the robbery/murder that occurred on Wednesday.

Eric Gulley was arraigned Sunday morning and is accused of hiding the gun for Matthew Burke who was arraigned yesterday. Gulley was not at the scene of the crime itself.

Gulley is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm, evidence tampering, and conspiracy.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who were at the scene.