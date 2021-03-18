Things looking ‘up’ for local airports

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a mixed bag when it comes to spring break this year especially when it comes to hitting the friendly skies.

On one hand, you’ve got more and more people getting vaccinated and ready to get out of the house, on the other, many who would be hitting the skies for spring break this month are relatively grounded with the way school schedules are working this winter and spring.

Business has been steadily increasing for local airports like Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Williamsport.

The passing of the American Rescue Plan also means more funding heading to airports and airlines. It gives them more of a leg to stand on as we all eye a more thorough reopening.

That being said, it still hasn’t been ideal for the travel industry. Williamsport Regional Airport Executive Director Richard Howell says they will be looking to really ramp up as we work our way to warmer, more travel-friendly conditions in the summer.

Out at Williamsport regional, they’ve seen some issues during the pandemic trying to just maintain one airline’s commitment to commercial flights.

At Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International, there’s been that steady increase and as of Thursday morning, they’ve got three flights set for takeoff with another four that will go wheels up later today.

We’re far from back to normal, but we’re told, especially with more funding coming from the recent relief bill, there are plans in the works to get more people feeling safe to fly and moving about the country.