Thin Blue Line Act reintroduced in PA legislature

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Thin Blue Line Act was reintroduced by legislators and law enforcement leaders on Thursday.

For the families of local fallen officers and hundred of other behind the badge, the bill is a hope for justice.

“My son was a federal corrections officer who was murdered in the line of duty,” Don Williams told Eyewitness News.

In 2013, Eric Williams was stabbed more than 200 times by an inmate at the United States Penitentiary, Canaan.

“When my son was killed, he was unarmed and working in a housing unit of 125 serious criminals,” Williams said.

“In the horrendous event that a police officer is killed in the line of duty, we owe that officer and his or her family justice,” Senator Pat Toomey (R, Pennsylvania) said.

Toomey was among those re-introducing the bill, sending a clear message.

“It holds that in a federal case, killing or targeting a police officer will be an aggravating factor in determination of whether the death penalty should be imposed,” Toomey said.

“A person needs to understand that there are lines that I cannot cross. If I were to kill a law enforcement officer or firefighter, I may very well face a capitol punishment case,” Williams said.

“Sends a message to families that the life that was lost in the line of the duty was important and is important to our society,” Toomey said.

A very strong message to those behind the badge.

