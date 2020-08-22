‘The whole world celebrates’ on-camera birth of panda cub

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, The Smithsonian National Zoo’s Giant Panda Mei Ziang, sleeps in the indoor habitat at the zoo in Washington. Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Ziang is pregnant and could give birth this week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the National Zoo are jacking up their internet capabilities as a new giant panda cub is sparking fresh rounds of pandemic-fueled panda-mania.

The zoo’s ever-popular Panda Cam traffic has spiked by 1,200 percent since venerable matriarch Mei Xiang’s pregnancy was announced this week.

When she actually gave birth Thursday evening, zoo officials said they had a hard time getting into their own livestream.

The zoo says Mei Xiang, an experienced mom, “picked the cub up immediately and began cradling and caring for it.”

Panda lovers around the world were able to see the birth live on camera, while zookeepers are using the camera to keep an eye on mom and baby.

She is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States.