“The show must go on”: some venues getting covid relief

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many are still at odds with how they feel about the recent 900 billion dollar stimulus package. Help is on the way for entertainment venues, but they are not all created equal.

Of the 900 billion in that relief, 15 billion dollars is being relegated to supporting things like independent movie theaters, music, and other entertainment venues.

What that relief doesn’t account for, however, is if the venue could also be considered a small business.

Stages across all venues have remained empty for months with sparse showings during low covid numbers and private online streams.

Luckily, places like Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre are part of the National Independent Venue Association.

Funding is heading their way to help with the costs of rent, electricity, and to further plan for a time down the road when they can welcome in audiences again.

“A lot of people just think, oh you own a business or you’re rich. No, especially not in the music business. We do it because we love it, and we do it because it’s necessary.” said Karl Hall owner Aj Jump.

Iconic show bars like the ‘V-Spot’ in North Scranton on the other hand, won’t see that help because they are considered a ‘bar & restaurant’.

Both types of venues are still feeling the pain and need to get back to business soon before the lights go down forever.

The good news for venues that don’t fit the independent bill is that other parts of the relief package include a second round of payment protection plan funding. So as things start to clear up, there’s a shot they can open their doors, bars, and stages again.

With either relief there’s still plenty of planning head, these venue owners say in so many ways, things are going to have to change so the show can go on.