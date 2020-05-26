The search continues for Peter Manfredonia

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police are looking into the possibility that Peter Manfredonia May have stolen a Black Hyundai Sante Fe from the East Stroudsburg Area. They say the vehicle was stolen sometime Monday night into Tuesday in close proximity to wear Manfredonia was caught on security camera on railroad tracks near the Walmart in East Stroudsburg. It bears Pennsylvania Registration KYW-1650.

Connecticut State Police recently updated the public on the investigation and manhunt involving Peter Manfredonia.

Manfredonia is wanted in connection with two homicides and other violent crimes near Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend. The investigation led to our area as investigators tracked him to Monroe County.

The command post for the manhunt is here in the Poconos, at the State Police Stroudsburg barracks. Troopers tell us they are following up leads but say at this point in time, they have not found Manfredonia.

A state police helicopter landed at the Stroudsburg State Police Headquarters. Troopers say they are keeping an eye out for any possible sign of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia. He’s been on the run since Friday.

On Friday, Connecticut State Police say he attacked two men with a sword or machete on a remote country road in Willington, killing Ted Demers and critically injuring another man. Investigators say he then carried out a home invasion in Derby and held another man hostage, injuring him severely, then stealing weapons and the victim’s truck.

Investigators say Manfredonia’s violent crime spree continued Sunday when he broke into the home of Nicholas Eisele in Derby where he allegedly killed him and kidnapped a woman who was living with him. The woman escaped in Patterson New Jersey and the vehicle was found abandoned near the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border.

Pennsylvania State Police say Manfredonia took an Uber ride to the Walmart in East Stroudsburg. Troopers say this security camera photo shows Manfredonia walking among the railroad tracks behind Walmart. He was wearing black shorts, a white top and carrying a large duffel bag, they believe may be filled with stolen weapons.

Word of the manhunt stunned people in this area.

Kelly Agnello from Reeders told us, “it’s actually really scary to know that I actually said to my kids on the way here I hope we don’t run into this guy from Connecticut. Scary to know they are in your backyard.”

Investigators say Manfredonia should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him do not approach him, call state police or Crime Stoppers.