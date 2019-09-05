The 2019 Luzerne County Fair Queen, Jodie Salansky comforts her ‘court’ just outside the newest addition to the 2019 county fair.

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Just off Route 118, it’s finally here: The 2019 Luzerne County Fair.

The giant fair is back for its 57th year. Classics like agriculture, livestock and different ground shows keep visitors entertained. New to the festivities this year is some good old fashioned axe throwing.

Luzerne County’s own Axe Attack got the call to be the new, exciting thing to do.

“I wasn’t expecting them to reach out to me but they did and I think it’s pretty fun,” said Axe Attack owner Nick Vitanovec. “Definitely a new addition, something different, whatever typical fair stuff. It’s mostly food but I think it will bring some excitement to the fair.”

A popular tradition you’ll see wandering the grounds is the newly-crowned 2019 fair queen. For her, it’s a familiar place to be.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been a part of the fair for 12 years of my life,” said Jodie Salansky. “This is my twelfth year so it’s really exciting for me. It’s my turn to give back to the fair, finally as a thank you to them. It’s really exciting to finally be in this position as my sister was, three years before me.”

There’s plenty to do for fans of music, agriculture, cars and rides and, of course, it wouldn’t be a festival or party in northeast Pennsylvania without some pierogies.

Organizers are proud to have the wide variety of food and fun for $10 admission. For some, it’s not all about the ‘what. It’s more about the ‘who.’

“I do it for the kids. I do it for the families,” said Luzerne County Fair chairman Brenda Pugh. “It’s cool to see grandparents and kids coming in. You see them in the antique tractor displays and antique cars–they’re educating their youth, so it’s just an amazing experience.”

Whether you go for the rides, the food, the lights, the music, or anything else, the Luzerne County Fair has you covered.