Thanksgiving travel to affect roads more than air

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and only six flights are set to take off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

After talking to the regional branch of AAA, airports like these may be seeing their ticket sales going up, but Thanksgiving will be far more out-traveled on the roads.

AAA Mid-Atlantic is noting that a majority of Pennsylvanians won’t be heading out for Thanksgiving, due to covid-19 concerns.

35 percent saying that gathering with family and friends presented a ‘significant risk.’

According to AAA mid-Atlantic’s survey, 90 percent of those who are traveling will be taking to the blacktop.

With recent guidelines from the department of health that require negative test results or two weeks quarantine.

With all that in mind, Nina Waskevich with AAA North Penn says you may still want to give yourself plenty of time over the coming days.

“Even for those traveling and staying within Pennsylvania. We do expect there to be an increase in travel, definitely. We always say be prepared and be patient, this holiday season.”

Now the expected uptick in travel is expected to be local whereas longer rides and out of state trips may be the decrease from aaa mid-atlantic’s survey.

Waskevich also noted that those hitting the roads this week will see prices at the pump that are a half-dollar cheaper on average than this time last year.

Of course, with any travel, it’s important to stay safe on and off the road this year.