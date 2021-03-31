Thai national indicted for fraudulently selling chloroquine phosphate as COVID-19 treatment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from Thailand has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently selling chloroquine phosphate to the United States.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment Chinnapatar Chunhasomboon, 41, of Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler says the indictment alleges that Chunhasomboom sold unapproved chloroquine phosphate to customers around the world, including the U.S. as treatment for COVID-19 and malaria. Chunhasomboon allegedly evaded customs by disguising his shipments as fish tank accessories, cell phone cases and undervaluing them as being worth only $10 to $12. This resulted in him making tens of thousands of dollars, the attorney’s office said.

Chloroquine phosphate is not approved as a COVID-19 treatment and was used only on an emergency basis in some hospital settings. The CDC previously reported that two people ingested the medicine they obtained for aquarium treatment. One of those people died and the other was critically injured.

Chunhasomboon is charged with two counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud for selling chloroquine phosphate to four people in Pennsylvania. He also faces two counts of smuggling charges, two counts of introducing misbranded drugs in U.S. commerce and two counts of introducing unapproved new drugs into U.S. commerce.

He is further charged with two counts of making false statements to federal agents.

Chunhasomboon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years for the most serious charges if he is found guilty.