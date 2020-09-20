Teenage boy fatally wounded in Philadelphia street shooting

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenage boy dead. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers responding to reports of shots fired soon found the 16-year-old victim, who had been shot at least once in the head.

The teen was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. A motive remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos