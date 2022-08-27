WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a teen involved in a Williamsport shooting just over a week ago was charged with attempted homicide on Friday.

Officials say Shamier Gadson, 16, was involved in an attempted homicide that took place on August 19.

According to police, Gadson fired a shot at an adult male on the 500 block of West Edwin Street around 9:50 pm.

Investigators said the victim then drew his own, legally obtained, gun and shot Gadson multiple times. Gadson was transported to a nearby hospital and released on August 26.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant and took Gadson into custody after he was released from the hospital.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, and other related charges.

Gadson is being held in Lycoming County Prison with a $500,000 bail.