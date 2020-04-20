Teen author helps those in need in East Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local teen is on a mission to help those in need in East Stroudsburg.

15-year-old Donel Wheeler wanted to spend his Sunday helping those in need by giving out bags of free food.

“It just feels really good to help other people.”

Wheeler spent $200 dollars on the food he gave out on Sunday. He says he used money he earned and saved from publishing and selling his book called ‘unwanted’.

“My book is pretty much about me growing up without a mother and father and to help kids who’ve been through the same thing.”

Wheeler says he was inspired to help the people of East Stroudsburg after hearing how many people became unemployed due to businesses closing in response to the coronavirus.

“it’s hard for people without anything. And especially with the coronavirus and COVID-19 and this and that. There’s a lot of people who don’t have anything.”

16 people took home wheeler’s bags of food. He says he made sure to include foods that were easy to prepare.

“I bought soup, macaroni, noodles for people to make anything. Rice, beans.”

He also says he included cash up to five dollars in a bag.

“I would just like to ask if people would go on my GoFundMe page so i can keep doing this.”

Wheeler opened his free food stand at 10 am, and all the bags of food were distributed in four hours.

If you would like to help Done, you can do so at his GoFundMe here.