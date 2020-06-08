Tamaqua community pool set to reopen in June

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As we approach summer, many are looking for ways to cool down while staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tamaqua residents can now look forward to heading back to the community pool.

Workers are skimming the water, preparing the Howard D. Buehler Memorial pool to reopen.

“A little bit nervous but I am very excited that we are going to get our, our town people inside the pool,” Beth Fritzinger-Jones, Tamaqua Community Pool Manager told Eyewitness News.

Since the pandemic struck, the borough was unsure if the summertime hotspot would be an option.

“I didn’t know what was going on, if we’re not going to have a job this year, so thinking about the kids and stuff, if they are going to have a place to go,” Olivia Jones, a lifeguard said.

The borough recently announced that the pool will open this season but with some guidelines. Those precautions include no concession this year. The bathrooms will be open but won’t be available for showering and changing.

“If you are in the same family unit we do not have a problem with you sitting with your family obviously,” Fritzinger-Jones said. “If you are not, if you are going to be coming to hang out with your friends, we are going to ask that you social distance.”

The borough is keeping entry strictly to residents in the Tamaqua Area School District. Even though the property can handle more than 1,100 people, the cap is 250 for now.

“It’s going to be a long summer for just two and a half months but I am confident that we are going to be able to pull this off and everyone is going to be happy,” Fritzinger-Jones said.

The Tamaqua Borough expects to open the Howard D. Buehler Memorial Pool by mid June. Visit the borough Facebook page by clicking here for updates.