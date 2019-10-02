SUV crashes head-on into school bus carrying students

(WBRE/WYOU) — There were some tense moments Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a school bus full of children.

It happened around 3:30 on Garfield Street in Nanticoke. A Jeep crashed into the bus head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital. About 15 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No children were hurt. An eyewitness described what she saw near the bus stop.

“I was coming up. Right as soon as I hit my house, all I seen was a red Jeep coming around the curve, the bus pulling off because there’s a bus stop right there, a loud screech and a huge bang and I put my 4 ways on and immediately called 911,” Melissa Nichols of Nanticoke said.

The crash is under investigation in Luzerne County.