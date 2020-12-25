Susquehanna River: flooding impacts in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — River levels are slowly rising along the Susquehanna River and roads are starting to close, anticipating flooding.

In the latest river level update, the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre is currently over 14 feet and continuing to rise. The river is predicted to crest around 32 and a half feet. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), by that measure, major flooding would begin affecting areas of Wilkes-Barre including the Court House.

While preparation is starting, like the installation of flood gates on Market Street, minor flooding begins at 22 feet which could start flooding lowlands like Plainsville, Plymouth Flats and West Nanticoke. At 24 feet, lowlands in Pittston can flood.

We are only a couple of hours away from these levels.

At moderate levels, near 28 feet, Route 11 in West Nanticoke could be flooded. While the levee in Wilkes-Barre is designed to hold up to 41 feet, flooding of North Street bridge, including the Court House, begins at 30 feet.

Record levels include the year 2011, when Tropical Storm Lee brought historic river levels to rise above 42 and a half feet.