Susquehanna County residents affected by blackouts

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — About 15,000 customers were impacted by a power outage in Susquehanna and Wayne Counties Wednesday morning.

The outage stemmed from a transmission-related issue which caused the entire network to go out in the area at about 8:00 a.m . About 12,000 customers in Susquehanna County and 3,000 in Wayne County were affected.

Dobb’s Country Kitchen in Hallstead was one of the businesses where the power went out. They are now back open but a waitress at the restaurant tells Eyewitness News that the outage was bad for business.

All power was restored around 10:30 a.m. Crews are investigating why the issue occurred.