HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — About 15,000 customers were impacted by a power outage in Susquehanna and Wayne Counties Wednesday morning.
The outage stemmed from a transmission-related issue
Dobb’s Country Kitchen in Hallstead was one of the businesses where the power went out. They are now back open but a waitress at the restaurant tells Eyewitness News that the outage was bad for business.
All power was restored around 10:30 a.m. Crews are investigating why the issue occurred.
- Panel to consider whether hurricane season should start weeks earlier
- Vaccinate NEPA: Luzerne County couple able to get vaccinated after frustrating wait
- Susquehanna County residents affected by blackouts
- Vaccinate NEPA: Is the vaccine safe for people with various syndromes?
- I-Team: How COVID has changed the way we say goodbye to loved ones