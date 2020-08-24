Susquehanna Community School District postponing sports

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Susquehanna Community School District is postponing the start of their fall sports program due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement made by High School Principal Brent Soden, he states the reasoning for the two-week postponement is updated guidelines released by the Pennsylvania State Department of Health along with a surge of COVID-19 cases in Susquehanna County.

“We were all set to for a full re-open” … “there was concern about the recent uptick of cases in Susquehanna County”

The school district has now adopted a hybrid model of reopening, where students are separated into two blocks which alternate the days they physically come to the schools.

“We need to do everything possible to get kids in the building for education first,” Soden said.

After the two week period has ended, the district will reassess the situation before taking further action.