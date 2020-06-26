Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties go green

SUSQUEHANNA AND LACKAWANNA COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For residents in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties, entering the ‘green phase’ Friday has been a long-awaited milestone.

Friday morning people in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties are waking up in the green phase. There were already people back in the gym thrilled to be one step closer to normal.

“Exciting! I don’t know how to explain it, it’s a great feeling. It’s run by nice people, nice group of people come here and it’s local. It’s right up the street from my house,” said Nick White of New Milford.

Owner of Blue Ridge Fitness Club in New Milford, Mark Zayleskie tells Eyewitness News he used the quarantine to make some renovations. Extra cleaning measures are in place. Masks, however, won’t be required for members.

“We just had that opportunity because there was no one in here and no one to work around. It was a lot easier for us to do that. It can be rather difficult to breathe, especially when you’re rigorously exercising. So I’m not going to require them for safety concern on my part. But I’m not going to shun anyone away for wearing one,” Zayleskie told us.

Businesses owners in Lackawanna County are also excited for the day of green. In Scranton, Cooper’s Seafood House is using fun art made by Jeff D’Angelo’s design group, to help with social distancing.

Jack Cooper, owner of Cooper’s Seafood House told us, “we had this idea to put these characters in the restaurant so we can take the booths that can’t be seated and tables. And have the characters so people won’t sit there but they’ll have the chance to have their picture taken with them.”

Cooper’s Seafood House typically seats about 600, now they can seat 350 guests inside and outside.

They feel the quarantine gave them enough time to prepare for all of the new guidelines.

“We sanitized the whole restaurant, ripped it apart and cleaned it. We have sanitized all over the restaurant, all our staff is trained. Our bus people trained to clean tables,” Cooper added.

The owner of the Blue Ridge Fitness Club did say he’s not requiring masks to be worn. We do want to note that in the green phase, businesses are required to have their employees wear masks.