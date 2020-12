MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that authorities are calling “suspicious” destroyed a barn on Monday night.

According to officials, the fire was called in around 7:30 pm. Crews remained on scene putting out the fire until about 1 am Tuesday morning.

The structure was completely destroyed

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is still under investigation along with another fire at a vacant home earlier that same day.