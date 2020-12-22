Suspended ‘Secret Santa’ takes on new look in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A suspended holiday initiative in Lackawanna County will take on another look, starting back up Tuesday.

Simply put, the ‘under cover’ Santa is no more.

The “Sidewalk Santa” is a new, community-friendly, and stress-free way to pass out free food vouchers here in the Electric city.

The prior ‘undercover’ initiative saw police out on patrol by foot and in cruisers.

Friendly encounters on sidewalks and some legitimate traffic pullovers? Coming as a surprise for the community in the form of coupons.

The goal was to promote some holiday cheer. But community activists like Glynis Johns, founder of The Black Scranton Project, say it was “tone-deaf” in a age where incidents have challenged the public’s confidence in its authorities.

Mayor Paige Cognetti and Chief Leonard Nimotka suspended the Undercover Santa, sat down with several groups, and will be rolling out the Sidewalk Santa in an effort to address community concerns.

Something Johns says is a work in progress.

“People want to see Scranton be the best thing it can be. It’s not about fighting it’s not about tearing things down. It’s not necessarily like protesting in the streets. We just want to see the city work for everybody.”

The challenge from groups like the organizing committee for the Lackawanna County NAACP, the Black Scranton project, and creating change for the people.

Not just for people of color, but anyone who is trying to rebuild that trust with local police, getting pulled over can be traumatic and as we’ve seen in incidents across the nation, not entirely in the holiday spirit.

A community zoom between city, police and advocate leadership was one already scheduled.

One of many in a series that both sides say is addressing community concerns a few issues at a time.

Sidewalk Santa is set to roll out Tuesday with the chief and Santa Claus handing out those unused coupons.