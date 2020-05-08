Suspect shot by police in Stroudsburg identified

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We now have the name of a suspect from an officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Stroudsburg.

State police say Ramy Yassin, from Stroudsburg PA, is the suspect shot by an officer on Main Street in Stroudsburg on Wednesday.

Stroudsburg Area Regional police say they were called to the scene due to a report of a suspicious man. When they arrived, they say officers came across Yassin brandishing an edged weapon. Police say an officer then fired his gun at Yassin.

Jacob Canfield works in a store down the road from the scene. He says he heard the shots.

“I heard three shots go off and my brother was in here and he ran out cause he thought I was the one that got shot. But we both came out and looked to the building to the side. And saw someone laying there with a cop on top.”

Delphin smith lives across the street from the scene and says she also heard the shots while she was eating dinner. She says she’s devastated.

“I’ve been living here over 13 years. And i never saw nothing like that – this part of main street or anywhere.”

Yassin was treated on the scene and transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono for his injuries. His family says they heard about the incident but were shocked when they found out Yassin was involved.

“It was so sad and scary. The boy is very innocent. He like would not hurt anybody or hurt a fly.”

Hayam Ahmed, Yassin’s Aunt, says Yassin was diagnosed with schizophrenia and did not usually leave the house. She says he moved to Stroudsburg a month ago and was starting a new life. Ahmed doesn’t believe Yassin attacked the police. She says the police told her he was shot in the back something police have not confirmed with eyewitness news directly.

“So if I take the police word he was shot from the back that means he was walking. Maybe he got annoyed maybe he got scared. He gets scared a lot.”

Yassin is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.