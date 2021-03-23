Suspect in fatal shooting outside of Wilkes-Barre bar to be arraigned

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring another in a shooting outside a bar in Wilkes-Barre is being brought back to Pennsylvania to face justice Tuesday.

21-year-old Jayshawn Johnson is being charged in the death of Damian Thomas and Maurice Chapman and injuring Quan Cade Jr.

The men were shot outside of Bo’s on South Main just after 11:30 p.m. on January 30. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Johnson on February 19 in Miami, Florida.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the charges.

She could not comment on the motive of the shooting but says he knew at least one of the victims.

“We know that those individuals were outside of the bar hanging out and we saw from the surveillance video that Johnson approached them and started shooting,” said Salavantis.

Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer arraigned Johnson without bail due to the charges. The preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

Officials say the murder weapon has not been located.