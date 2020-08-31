Suspect arrested in Shenandoah murder investigation

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man has been arrested in relation to a murder in Susquehanna County that occurred on Sunday.

Nathaniel Joseph Kimmel, 22, of Girardville was taken into custody on Sunday for the murder of April Mahmod.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, Kimmel, who was Mahmod’s ex-boyfriend, ambushed Mahmod as she returned home from work at 6 AM Sunday morning.

When Mahmod fled, Kimmel persued her to a neighbors house where he stabbed her repeatedly.

Kimmel fled the scene but was lated taken into custody by police.

Kimmel faces numerous charges including criminal homicide and is currently remanded in Schuylkill County Prison.